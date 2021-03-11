JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 20.63% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,328,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.12. 705,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

