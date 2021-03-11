JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.68% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,777,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,919. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

