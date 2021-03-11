JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co increased its holdings in CRH by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,688,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 148,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 105,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

