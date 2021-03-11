JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.
Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
See Also: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.