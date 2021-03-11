JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

OTCMKTS PBSFY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.