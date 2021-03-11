JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,638,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,010,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.04% of KeyCorp worth $486,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

KEY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 198,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,529. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

