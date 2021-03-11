JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.97. 1,419,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Oracle by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

