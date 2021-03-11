JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,271,156 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,271,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.87% of The Progressive worth $1,663,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 349,993 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. 51,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

