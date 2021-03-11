JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 255,010 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,172,372 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 255,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.70% of Best Buy worth $1,214,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

BBY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 97,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

