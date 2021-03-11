JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 552,294 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,171,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.98% of HDFC Bank worth $2,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,408,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 85,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,158. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

