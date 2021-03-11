JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 805,571 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.71% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $503,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,946. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

