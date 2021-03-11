JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 906,180 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 906,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.27% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,363,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

