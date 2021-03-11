JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 93,782,084 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,869,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,782,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,843,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,068.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562,061 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU remained flat at $$26.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 439,898 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

