JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.15% of M&T Bank worth $514,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.54.

MTB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,259. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

