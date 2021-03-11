JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,990,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

