JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Raised by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 2,633,919 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.