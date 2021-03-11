Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

Moderna stock traded up $10.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,265. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of -85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Moderna by 234.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.