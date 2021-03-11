Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $1.42 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

