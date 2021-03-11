JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.96 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $54.46 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00509251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00592139 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073834 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

