Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £129.78 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £129.78 ($169.56) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £109.95 ($143.65).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 7,091.58 ($92.65) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,637.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,264.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

