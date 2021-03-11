Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £122 by Jefferies Financial Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £122 ($159.39) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £109.95 ($143.65).

JET opened at GBX 7,091.58 ($92.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,637.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,264.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

