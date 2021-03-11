Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.95 ($143.65).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 7,108 ($92.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,637.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,264.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

