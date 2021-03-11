Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £110.29 ($144.09).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,434 ($97.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,618.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,253.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

