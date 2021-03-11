Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (TKAYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TKAYY stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 39,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

