Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Price Down 26.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was down 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Just Energy Group traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 11,499,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 4,696,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JE. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

