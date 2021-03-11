JUST (JST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $179.61 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $129.58 million and $179.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00512287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00563017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073934 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

