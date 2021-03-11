JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $310,935.82 and approximately $266,733.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072072 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00562134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00074176 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,251,755 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

