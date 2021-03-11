K-Bro Linen (KBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$422.78 million and a P/E ratio of 110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.22. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$23.73 and a 52-week high of C$44.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

KBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

