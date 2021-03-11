Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Kadant worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kadant by 35,614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

