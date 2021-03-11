Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.39. Kadmon shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 51,343 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Kadmon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kadmon by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.