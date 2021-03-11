Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Kajima stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Kajima has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
Kajima Company Profile
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.