Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 10,114 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,630,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,427,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 247,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 278,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,354,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

