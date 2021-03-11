Kalos Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 114,870 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,969. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.