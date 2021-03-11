Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,710,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,006. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

