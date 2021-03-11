Kalos Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XITK. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of XITK traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.45. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.47. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $265.41.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.