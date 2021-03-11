Kalos Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XITK. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of XITK traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.45. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.47. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $265.41.

