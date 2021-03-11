Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

