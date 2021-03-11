Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $68.07.

