Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.06% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $69.09. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,301. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87.

