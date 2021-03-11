Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,424. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.84 and its 200-day moving average is $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.