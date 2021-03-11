Kalos Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 491,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,290,730. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

