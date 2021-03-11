Kalos Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,919,000 after purchasing an additional 555,651 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period.

EMB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 169,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

