Kalos Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.80. 2,052,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,541,887. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.53 and a 200 day moving average of $306.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

