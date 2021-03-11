Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,143. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.