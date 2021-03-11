Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $16.63 on Thursday, reaching $454.22. 56,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,317. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

