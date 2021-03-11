Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.26. 284,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

