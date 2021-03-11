Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $515.22. 147,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.