Kalos Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter.

PICB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 27,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

