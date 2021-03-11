Kalos Management Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 399,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,954. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

