Kalos Management Inc. Sells 16,838 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 7,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

