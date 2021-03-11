Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises approximately 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.24. 22,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

