Kalos Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $47.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,083.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,009.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,743.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

